April 30 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 90.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 98.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TURNOVER 1.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.33 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT 13.76 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 14.38 BILLION EUROS AT END-DEC 2019

* SAYS GROUP HAS ALLOCATED 20 MILLION EUROS TO INTEREST-FREE ADVANCES ON THE INVOICES OF MORE THAN 20,000 SUPPLIERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/2KNP2vi Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)