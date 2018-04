April 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 90.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 83.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INSURANCE REVENUE 1.09 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.07 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT 12.21 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 11.85 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2017