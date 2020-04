April 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.203 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON MAY 13

* SAYS SUSPENDS COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY Source text: bit.ly/2zhrc8I bit.ly/2x2MLt2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)