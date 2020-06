June 11 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CATALENT - PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK EXPECTED TO RESULT IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $550 MILLION

* CATALENT - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY IN FULL $200 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY