Feb 20 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* CATALENT INC - UNIT PRICED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 825.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.375% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028 AT PAR