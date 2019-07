July 16 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT INC. - CATALENT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE PRODUCTION FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* CATALENT INC - AVEXIS WILL HAVE DEDICATED MANUFACTURING SPACE AT NEW COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING CENTER NEAR BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* CATALENT INC - UNIT TO PROVIDE PROCESS DEVELOPMENT FOR CLINICAL SUPPLY OF ADDITIONAL VIRAL THERAPIES IN AVEXIS PIPELINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: