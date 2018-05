May 1 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.42 BILLION TO $2.48 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* FY’18 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED.

* ADDITION OF ROSEMARY CRANE, JOHN GREISCH, AND DR. CHRISTA KREUZBURG TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* Q3’18 REVENUE OF $627.9 MILLION INCREASED 18% AS-REPORTED, OR 13% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FROM PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $609.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S