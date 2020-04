April 29 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO BE U.S. MANUFACTURING PARTNER FOR LEAD COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* CATALENT - COLLABORATION INCLUDES JOINT INVESTMENT & TECH TRANSFER TO PREPARE FOR RAPID SCALE-UP AND SEGREGATED CGMP COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* CATALENT INC - CATALENT TO HIRE 300 ADDITIONAL PERSONNEL TO MEET OPERATIONAL READINESS AND 24X7 MANUFACTURING SCHEDULES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: