June 15 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA TO MANUFACTURE COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* CATALENT - CATALENT BIOLOGICS WILL PROVIDE VIAL FILLING AND PACKAGING CAPACITY TO ASTRAZENECA AT CATALENT'S MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ANAGNI, ITALY