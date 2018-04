April 2 (Reuters) - Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd:

* CATALINA HOLDINGS (BERMUDA) LTD REPORTS A 5.01 PCT STAKE IN MAIDEN HOLDINGS LTD AS OF MARCH 22 - SEC FILING

* CATALINA HOLDINGS (BERMUDA) LTD SAYS ACQUIRED THE COMMON STOCK OF MAIDEN HOLDINGS FOR "INVESTMENT PURPOSES"