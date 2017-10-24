FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences and Mosaic Biosciences enter into strategic collaboration
October 24, 2017

BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences and Mosaic Biosciences enter into strategic collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* Catalyst Biosciences and Mosaic Biosciences enter into strategic collaboration to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 (c3) products for the treatment of dry amd and other retinal diseases

* Catalyst Biosciences - ‍under terms of agreement, co, mosaic will collaborate to improve pharmacokinetic (pk) properties of co’s anti-c3 proteases​

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍will retain global commercial rights for all collaboration products​

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍for all collaboration products, mosaic will receive product sublicense fees and/or milestone payments and royalties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

