June 10 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES COMPLETES MARZAA PHARMACOKINETIC & PHARMACODYNAMIC STUDY

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES - PHASE 1 MAA-102 STUDY RESULTS SUPPORT USE OF SQ MARZAA TO TREAT EPISODIC BLEEDING

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES - ON TRACK TO ENROLL FIRST PATIENT IN ITS PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL EVALUATING EFFICACY OF SQ MARZAA IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)