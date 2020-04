April 21 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES COMPLETES PHASE 2B TRIAL OF SUBCUTANEOUS FACTOR IX DALCINONACOG ALFA (DALCA)

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - NO NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES WERE DETECTED AND TREATMENT WAS WELL TOLERATED

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - HALF-LIFE OF SQ DALCA RANGED FROM 70-112 HOURS, SUGGESTING POTENTIAL FOR LOWER OR LESS FREQUENT DOSING