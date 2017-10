Sept 26 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences granted FDA orphan drug designation for subcutaneous recombinant human Factor IX variant for treatment of hemophilia B

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍companies plan to have interim, top-line results by end of 2017 and complete trial results in early 2018​