BRIEF-Catalyst biosciences Q3 loss per share $1.34

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences reports third quarter 2017 operating & financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $1.34

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍phase 1/2 trial of factor IX CB 2679D is advancing with interim results expected by year-end​

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍phase 2 trial of factor Fviia Marzeptacog Alfa (activated) on track for initiation by year-end​

* Catalyst Biosciences- ‍believes existing capital resources will be sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements for at least next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)