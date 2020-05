May 11 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* DALCA PHASE 2B STUDY COMPLETED, FINAL DATA TO BE PRESENTED IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: