BRIEF-Catalyst Pharma Sees FY 2020 Revenue $135 Mln To $155 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* DRUG SUPPLY REMAINS WELL-STOCKED WITH PATIENTS HAVING ACCESS TO UNINTERRUPTED SUPPLY OF FIRDAPSE (AMIFAMPRIDINE) 10MG

* FIRDAPSE SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS ROBUST AND READY FOR ANY CONTINGENCIES THAT ARISE DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* WE HAVE OBSERVED NO DISRUPTIONS IN PRODUCTION OF FIRDAPSE

* CONTINUE TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT THAT COVID-19 COULD HAVE ON OUR REVENUE

* REPORTED IT HAD $94.5 MILLION OF CASH AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* AS OF TODAY, CATALYST CONTINUES TO HAVE NO FUNDED DEBT