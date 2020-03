March 18 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS CEO, ON IMPACT OF COVID-19, SAYS IMPLEMENTING VIRTUAL APPROACH TO GUARANTEE PATIENTS CONTINUAL ACCESS TO FIRDAPSE

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS CEO- IN PHASE 3 MUSK-MG CLINICAL STUDY, REMAINING WORK INVOLVES MOSTLY VIRTUAL WORK & EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS IN Q2 Further company coverage: