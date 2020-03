March 16 (Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REITERATES NET REVENUE GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF $135 MILLION TO $155 MILLION FOR FY 2020

* QTRLY REVENUES $30.1 MILLION VERSUS $500,000

* CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS IN FACE OF CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO IS “WELL PREPARED & WELL-STOCKED” FOR ANY CONTINGENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: