April 15 (Reuters) - Catana Group SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 41.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STRONG GROWTH 2019/2020 RECORDED IN GROUP’S ORDER BOOKS IS CALLED INTO QUESTION BY HEALTH CRISIS

* SEES 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR BROADLY STABLE COMPARED TO 2018/2019