BRIEF-Catana Group Shuts Down Almost All Activities At Its French Plants

March 18 (Reuters) - Catana Group SA:

* CATANA GROUP: IMPLEMENTATION OF PREVENTIVE HEALTH MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MANAGEMENT HAS NOTED THAT ALL CONDITIONS WERE NO LONGER MET TO PROTECT HEALTH OF ITS EMPLOYEES IN ITS FRENCH PLANTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS A RESULT, MANAGEMENT DECIDED ON MONDAY AFTERNOON TO SHUT DOWN ALMOST ALL ACTIVITIES AT ITS FRENCH PLANTS

* TO DATE, ONLY THE ACTIVITY OF THE HACO SUBSIDIARY’S TUNISIAN PLANT REMAINS UNCHANGED

* THIS MEASURE WILL REMAIN EFFECTIVE UNTIL SANITARY CONDITIONS ALLOW RETURN IN A SECURE ENVIRONMENT FOR EMPLOYEES, AND IN LINE WITH FRENCH GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES

* IN THIS CONTEXT, AND IN VIEW OF THE UNCERTAINTY AS TO HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE TO CLOSE THE PLANTS, THE OUTLOOK FOR VERY STRONG GROWTH IN THE GROUP’S ORDER BOOK WILL BE REVISED DOWNWARDS

* MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HESITATE TO USE ALL LEVERS PROPOSED IN GOVERNMENT PLAN IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN MEANS TO PURSUE DYNAMIC OF INNOVATION AND NOVELTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)