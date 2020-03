March 27 (Reuters) - Catapult Group International Ltd :

* TO DATE OUR SUPPLY CHAIN HAS EXPERIENCED SOME DELAYS BUT IS WITHOUT ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION, DUE TO COVID-19

* GIVEN DELAYS & TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF MANY SPORTING BODIES, SEES Q4FY20 NEW SALES GROWTH LIKELY TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED