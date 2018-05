May 15 (Reuters) - Catasys Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.9 MILLION

* COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MILLION

* Q1 2018 BILLINGS OF $3 MILLION, UP 33% YEAR OVER YEAR AND UP 20% FROM Q4 EXCLUDING SAVINGS SHARE