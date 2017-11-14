BRIEF-Catasys Q3 loss per share $0.19

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Catasys Inc

* Catasys reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue fell 11 percent to $1.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Catasys Inc - ‍expects to report billings of $20.0 million for 2018​

* Catasys Inc - ‍company anticipates outreach pool expansion beyond current 25,000 in 2018 and on into subsequent years​