March 12 (Reuters) - Catasys Inc:

* CATASYS ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* COMPANY SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* REITERATES 2020 GAAP REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $90.0 MILLION