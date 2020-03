March 25 (Reuters) - Catasys Inc:

* CATASYS’ TELEHEALTH-ENABLED ONTRAK™ PROGRAMS SEE SURGE IN ENROLLMENT AND ENGAGEMENT AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CATASYS INC - CUSTOMER EXPANSIONS CONTINUE AS EFFECTIVE OUTREACH POOL CLIMBS TO 145,000, UP 34% FROM Q4 2019