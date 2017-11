Nov 27 (Reuters) - Catella Ab:

* CATELLA ACQUIRES SHARES FROM HOLDERS INCLUDING CATELLA GROUP EXECUTIVES TO SECURE CONTINUED CONTROL OVER IPM

* ‍CONSIDERATION PAID WILL DEPEND UPON CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO SEK 160-212 MILLION​