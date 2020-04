BRIEF-Catella Publishes Preliminary Figures For Q1 2020

April 23 (Reuters) - Catella AB:

* CATELLA PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q1 2020 AND EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS

* PRELIM Q1 TOTAL INCOME FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE BY SEK 49 MILLION TO SEK 503 MILLION

* CATELLA - COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS ADVERSELY IMPACTING CATELLA

* PRELIM Q1 OPERATING PROFIT GREW BY SEK 10 MILLION TO SEK 72 MILLION

* Q1 PRELIM PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 24 MILLION, ON PAR WITH PRECEDING YEAR

* CATELLA - COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS ADVERSELY AFFECTING CATELLA AND THERE IS RISK OF MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CATELLA GROUP

* CATELLA - PROCEEDING FROM ASSUMPTION THAT Q2 AND Q3 WILL BE CHARACTERISED BY WIDESPREAD NERVOUSNESS

* CATELLA- CONSIDERING UNCERTAIN SITUATION DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK, IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FULL POTENTIAL IMPACT ON CATELLA GROUP IN UPCOMING QUARTERS

* THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPERATIONS IN PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

* TRANSACTION VOLUMES IN MARKET ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN LOW IN NEXT FEW MONTHS

* THERE HAS BEEN A STEEP FALL IN TRANSACTION VOLUMES IN CORPORATE FINANCE BUSINESS AREA DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN EUROPE