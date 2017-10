BRIEF-Catella sets up property company Tre Kronor Investment

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CATELLA AB:

* CATELLA AB - CATELLA ESTABLISHES THE PROPERTY COMPANY TRE KRONOR INVESTMENT

* ‍IN COOPERATION WITH CATELLA BANK AND ABG SUNDAL COLLIER, CARRIED OUT CAPITAL RAISING OF SEK 355 MILLION AND ARRANGED DEBT FINANCING​

* DURING THE SUMMER TRE KRONOR PROPERTY INVESTMENT AB THROUGH SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO OF 72 PROPERTIES IN SOUTHERN SWEDEN‍​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION AIM IS TO LIST SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH IN STOCKHOLM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)