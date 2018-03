March 11 (Reuters) - Catella Ab:

* CATELLA STRENGTHENS UK PRESENCE BY SIGNING A CONDITIONED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD

* CO THROUGH ‍CATELLA PROPERTY FUND (CPFM), SIGNED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD​

* ‍CPFM HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 75% OF SHARES IN APAM FOR A PRICE CORRESPONDING TO GBP 18 MILLION, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: