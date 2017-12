Dec 11 (Reuters) - Catella Ab:

* - CATELLA WOHNEN EUROPA INVESTMENT FUND ACQUIRES 215 RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN GERMANY AND NETHERLANDS

* BUYS 215 RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN LÜBECK, GERMANY, AND DEN BOSCH, THE NETHERLANDS, FOR EUR 27.2 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2jM4L0Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)