Dec 15 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* CATENA ACQUIRES LOGISTICS PROPERTIES FROM KILENKRYSSET AND ISSUES NEW SHARES

* ‍WILL TODAY ACQUIRE AND GAIN ACCESS TO FIVE LOGISTICS PROPERTIES VALUED AT A TOTAL OF SEK 1.1 BILLION​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID IN PART BY MEANS OF 1,678,017 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN CATENA​

* ‍KILENKRYSSET AND CATENA ARE INITIATING A PARTNERSHIP IN LOGISTICS SECTOR​