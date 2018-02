BRIEF-Catena: Amount Of Two Remaining Earn-Out Payments Reduced To $17.0 MILLION​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA AGREES ON AMENDED AND ADVANTAGEOUS TERMS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF AFFILIATE ASSETS IN THE US

* ‍PARTIES AGREED EARN-OUT CALCULATION WILL BE LIMITED TO REVENUES FROM REGULATED ASSETS IN NEW JERSEY AND NEVADA​

* ‍TOTAL AMOUNT OF TWO REMAINING EARN-OUT PAYMENTS HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM A TOTAL OF USD 34.5 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF USD 17.0 MILLION​

* ‍CATENA MEDIA WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ALSO AFTER 5 YEARS​