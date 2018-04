April 16 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* CATENA ESTABLISHES A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAMME WITH A FRAMEWORK OF SEK 2,000 MILLION

* COMMERCIAL PAPERS WILL HAVE A MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 364 DAYS

* PROGRAMME IS ARRANGED BY SWEDBANK AB, WHICH ALSO SERVES AS ISSUING INSTITUTE TOGETHER WITH DANSKE BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)