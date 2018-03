BRIEF-Catena Invests In Logistics And Food Cluster In Bjuv

March 1 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* CATENA INVESTS IN AND DEVELOPS LOGISTICS AND FOOD CLUSTER IN BJUV

* ‍HAS INITIATED A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT TO DEVELOP A NEW LOGISTICS AND FOOD CLUSTER THROUGH AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY​

* ‍ASSOCIATED COMPANY WILL ACQUIRE PROPERTIES IN BJUV FOR A TOTAL PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 85 MILLION​

* ‍IN COOPERATION WITH FOODHILLS AB AND BACKAHILL AB, CATENA HAS STARTED A JOINTLY OWNED COMPANY, FOODHILLS FASTIGHET AB​

* ‍CATENA HAS A 45 PERCENT HOLDING, BACKAHILL 45 PERCENT, AND FOODHILLS AB OWNS REMAINING 10 PERCENT OF PROPERTY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)