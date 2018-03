March 28 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA CONFIRMS ITS MARKET LEADING POSITION IN THE USA BY ACQUIRING TOP AFFILIATE SITE BONUSSEEKER.COM

* IN ADDITION, THERE IS EARN-OUT OF MAXIMUM USD 9.5 MILLION WHICH IS BASED ON REVENUE PERFORMANCE OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

* SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 128,21 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)