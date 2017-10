July 4 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC

* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES THE AWARD-WINNING SPORTS AFFILIATE BETTINGPRO.COM

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO GBP 13.9 MILLION WHEREAS GBP 11.9 MILLION WILL BE PAID UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO GBP 13.9 MILLION

* TRANSFER OF ASSETS AND PAYMENT IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE NO LATER THAN END OF JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)