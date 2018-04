BRIEF-Catena Media Buys Brokerdeal.De

April 12 (Reuters) - Catena Media PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA STRENGTHENS IT’S FINANCIAL SERVICES VERTICAL BY ACQUIRING BROKERDEAL.DE

* IS ACQUIRING ALL AFFILIATE ASSETS IN BROKERDEAL.DE

* ACQUIRED ASSETS CURRENTLY GENERATE QUARTERLY SALES OF ABOUT EUR 300.000.

* EXPECTED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS EUR 3.6 MILLION

* INITIAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION AMOUNTS TO AN UP-FRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 1.2 MILLION

* SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 123,30 PER SHARE

* MAXIMUM ACQUISITION COST IS EUR 4.8 MILLION, BASED ON REVENUE PERFORMANCE OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)