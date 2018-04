BRIEF-Catena Media Buys gg.co.uk

April 25 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES GG.CO.UK. A WELL-POSITIONED UK HORSE RACING SITE

* ACQUIRED ASSET CURRENTLY GENERATES QUARTERLY SALES OF ABOUT GBP 150.000 PER QUARTER.

* ASSETS WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO CATENA MEDIA BY JUNE 2018.

* INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE, PAYABLE IN CONJUNCTION WITH TRANSFER OF ASSETS, AMOUNTS TO AN UPFRONT, CASH-ONLY PAYMENT OF GBP 2 MILLION.

* ASSETS WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO CATENA MEDIA BY JUNE 2018.