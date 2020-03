BRIEF-Catena Media Provides Trading Update On The Basis Of Covid-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Catena Media PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE ON THE BASIS OF COVID-19 AND SUBSEQUENT CHANGED MARKET CONDITIONS

* JANUARY - FEBRUARY REVENUES INCREASED BY 5.7 PERCENT VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2019 AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 18.0M (17.1)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DOES NOT FORESEE ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUES DURING Q2.

* A MAJORITY OF REVENUES, 59 PERCENT IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020, ARE GENERATED FROM CASINO SEGMENT

* SEGMENT HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM WELL IN MARCH, WITH TRAFFIC BEING HIGHER THAN AVERAGE TRAFFIC IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020

* CATENA MEDIA EXPECTS A CONTINUED POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT WITHIN CASINO SEGMENT

* JANUARY - FEBRUARY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING COSTS INCREASED BY 19.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.9M (7.4)

* BELIEVE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE NO FORESEEABLE NEGATIVE LONG-TERM EFFECTS ON BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)