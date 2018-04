April 17 (Reuters) - Catena Media PLC:

* ISSUED 63,904 SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 128.21 PER SHARE AS PAYMENT OF PART OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUIRED ASSETS IN BONUSSEEKER.COM

* CATENA MEDIA RESOLVES UPON A DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES AS PAYMENT FOR ASSETS ACQUIRED IN MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: