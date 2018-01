BRIEF-Caterpillar Announces Officer Retirement Consolidation Of Functions

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR ANNOUNCES OFFICER RETIREMENT; CONSOLIDATION OF FUNCTIONS

* ‍FRANK CRESPO, CATERPILLAR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL SUPPLY NETWORK DIVISION (GSND), HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE​

* ‍CRESPO‘S RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* PRIOR TO JOINING CATERPILLAR, CRESPO WAS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PROCUREMENT OFFICER WITH HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

* IN CONNECTION WITH FRANK CRESPO RETIREMENT, GSND ORGANIZATION WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO EXISTING DIVISIONS WITHIN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: