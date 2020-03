BRIEF-Caterpillar Announces Updates And Response To COVID-19 And Global Business Conditions

March 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR ANNOUNCES UPDATES AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19 AND GLOBAL BUSINESS CONDITIONS

* CATERPILLAR INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* CATERPILLAR INC - CONTINUING TO RUN MAJORITY OF ITS U.S. DOMESTIC OPERATIONS AND PLANS TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS IN OTHER PARTS OF WORLD, AS PERMITTED BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* CATERPILLAR INC - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT CERTAIN FACILITIES

* CATERPILLAR INC - WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION AND MAY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ADDITIONAL FACILITIES AS SITUATION WARRANTS

* CATERPILLAR - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 AND REMAINDER OF 2020 WILL BE IMPACTED BY CONTINUED GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CATERPILLAR INC - “CATERPILLAR’S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: