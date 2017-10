Sept 12 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Says going forward, expect ME&T capex to be about $1.0 billion - $1.5 billion per year - Investor Presentation‍​

* Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin of 10.9 percent versus 8.0 percent reported in 2016

* Says offshore spending is expected to continue its decline in 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2xis3TL) Further company coverage: