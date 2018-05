BRIEF-Caterpillar Says Board Committee Approved Annual Base Salary For Andrew Bonfield Of $800,000

May 4 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR SAYS COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF BOARD APPROVED ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR ANDREW BONFIELD OF $800,000 EFFECTIVE UPON BONFIELD BECOMING CFO

* CATERPILLAR - APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PERCENT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE

* CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2I9ZBJB) Further company coverage: