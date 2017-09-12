BRIEF-Caterpillar says co entered credit agreement which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar says on Sept 7, co entered credit agreement, which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $3.15 billion - SEC filing

* Caterpillar says three year facility amendment extends expiration date of 2015 three-year facility to September 8, 2020

* Caterpillar says the five-year facility amendment extends the expiration date of the 2015 five-year facility to September 8, 2022

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍364-day facility replaces Caterpillar’s prior 364-day facility, which was entered into on September 8, 2016​

* Caterpillar - On Sept 8, co entered omnibus amendment no. 2 to amended credit agreement, amendment no. 2 to Japan local currency addendum, each dated Sept 8 Source text: [bit.ly/2ffPQK3] Further company coverage: