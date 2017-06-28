FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
June 28, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents

* Caterpillar - ‍board has appointed a new vice president, and company is also announcing new responsibilities for 3 current vice presidents​

* Says ‍announcing changes in responsibilities for current caterpillar vice presidents Tom Bluth, Jean Savage and Karl Weiss​

* Caterpillar Inc - Doug Hoerr, Caterpillar vice president of MH&U, has elected to retire from caterpillar

* Says ‍Bluth will become Caterpillar's CTO and vice president of innovation & technology development division​

* Says Savage will become vice president of SM&T​

* Caterpillar Inc - Weiss will become vice president of MH&U, replacing Hoerr

* Caterpillar Inc - board of directors has appointed Frederic Istas to position of vice president of earthmoving division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

