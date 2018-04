BRIEF-Caterpillar Says Price Vs Cost Would Be Negative For Rest Of 2018 - Conf Call

April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR INC - EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE - CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US – CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – SAYS HAVE NECESSARY BRICKS AND MORTAR CAPACITY THAT WE NEED – CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – CHINA CONTINUES TO BE STRONGER THAN WE EXPECT– CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PERCENT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC –SAYS EXPECT MATERIAL COST INCREASES IN 2018 TO BE HIGHER THAN ESTIMATED IN DEC QUARTER OUTLOOK ON HIGHER STEEL PRICES– CONF CALL

* CATERPILLAR INC – SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL