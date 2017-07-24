FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up 7 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 7 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 3 percent - SEC filing

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June up 40 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended June, up 2 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2usfqBR) Further company coverage:

