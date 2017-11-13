BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Oct up 19 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended october up 19 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended october up 7 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended October up 46‍​ percent - SEC Filing

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended October up 24 percent